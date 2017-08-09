|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Tamburlaine's organic success
Four wines from Tamburlaine Organic Wines were awarded medals during the eighth International Organic Wine Awards in Germany. Tamburlaine’s 2016 reserve shiraz, cabernet and merlot all won gold medals and the riesling won silver. Source, Central Western Daily.