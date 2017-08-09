Daily Wine News

9/08/2017

Sessionable wine will help boost US sales

Stephanie Gallo, vice president of marketing at E&J Gallo Winery said one of the biggest challenges – as well as the biggest opportunity – in the US market was to continue growing wine sales, but to do so, the focus needed to be not just on selling wine, but on “selling wine in the style, packaging and price points to meet the evolving needs of our consumer”. Source, The Drinks Business.

