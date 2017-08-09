|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine store to change names after US complains
An owner of a wine and spirits store near the gates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Tuesday said he is changing the store's name after the government accused him of infringing trademarks belonging to the Army. Source, Reuters.