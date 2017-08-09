Daily Wine News

9/08/2017

Californian wine enjoying a golden age

California has entered a “golden age” of wine production, one producer has claimed – with its wines being more readily embraced by the UK market. The value of California wine shipments to the US market hit $34.1 billion in 2016, up 4.6% on the previous year and a record for the golden state’s winemakers, The Wine Institute revealed in May. Source, The Drinks Business.

