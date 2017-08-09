|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Lucifer threatens Italy
A searing heat wave forecasters have nicknamed "Lucifer" is bedeviling Italy's grape farmers. The high temperatures, which have hovered near or above 100 degrees across much of Italy for weeks and which have been accompanied by months of drought, has brought forward this year's harvest making it the earliest start to the grape harvest in a a decade. Source, CBS News.