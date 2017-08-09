|Grapegrower & Winemaker
AFC Group audit attracts scrutiny again
NZAX-listed AFC Group has attracted the attention of the Financial Markets Authority for a second year in a row after its auditor couldn't find enough evidence in the company's accounts to give it a clean bill of health. Its portfolio of businesses includes the Longview Estate vineyard in Northland. Source, National Business Review.