9/08/2017
More than just Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir will always rule the roost in New Zealand, at least for the foreseeable future, but new opportunities are emerging for its lesser-known aromatic varieties – the country’s “next discovery” – believes one winemaker. Source, The Drinks Business.