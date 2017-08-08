|Grapegrower & Winemaker
NZ medical authority wants supermarket wine ban
The New Zealand Medical Association said having alcohol in supermarkets normalised the drug, and made buying it cheap and easy – meaning people put a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc in their trolley alongside their bread, milk and toilet paper without a second thought. Source, The Guardian.