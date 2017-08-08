|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Dave Brooks reviews Crittenden Estates
"As a fan of sous voile wines, I’ve been waiting for the release of this Crittenden Estate 2013 Cri de Coeur Savagnin for a while.[...] A few Australian winemakers have attempted the style but Crittenden Estate has absolutely nailed it." Source, The Adelaide Review.