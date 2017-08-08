|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index8/08/2017
Pig in the House shines for Windowrie
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Windowrie Winery’s Pig In The House wines have shone at this year’s Cowra Wine Show, picking up medals across its range. Windowrie winemaker Anthony D’Onise was pleased with the result, up against wines from Margaret River and Adelaide Hills. Source, Cowra Guardian.