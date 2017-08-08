|Grapegrower & Winemaker
WFA Industry Briefing Communique
The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) hosted an Australian Wine Industry Briefing in Adelaide on Thursday 20 July 2017. The WFA have released an official summary report on the briefing, for those who missed it. Source, Winemakers Federation of Australia.