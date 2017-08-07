Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

8/08/2017

Heavy rainfall across South Australia

South Australian farmers say the heavy falls recorded across parts of the state over the weekend might be enough to turn their failing seasons around. There was 10–30mm in the gauges across towns in the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula, with parts of the Lower Eyre Peninsula and the South East seeing rainfall events in excess of 60mm. Source, The ABC.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017