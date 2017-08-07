|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index8/08/2017
Heavy rainfall across South Australia
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
South Australian farmers say the heavy falls recorded across parts of the state over the weekend might be enough to turn their failing seasons around. There was 10–30mm in the gauges across towns in the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula, with parts of the Lower Eyre Peninsula and the South East seeing rainfall events in excess of 60mm. Source, The ABC.