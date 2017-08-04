|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index4/08/2017
The future of fertilizer
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A research team from Aarhus University in Denmark has come up with a way to pinpoint the precise nitrogen needs of individual plants. Their system relies on examining the light reflecting off a plant’s leaves—they used potato plants in the testing phase—in combination with the leaf’s surface area. Source, Modern Farmer.