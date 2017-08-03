Daily Wine News

4/08/2017

Relying on animals for sustainable winemaking

For many New World producers, sustainable winemaking has started to look like an animal farm, thanks to a wave of critter-driven approaches that are becoming popular in vineyards. “Animals are an essential part of the winemaking. They close the circle,” says Christophe Baron of Cayuse Vineyards in Walla Walla, Washington. Source, Wine Enthusiast.

