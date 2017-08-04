Daily Wine News

4/08/2017

A short history of NZ wine scandals

Canterbury winemaker Southern Boundary Wines and three staff are facing 156 charges around the production and labelling of sauvignon blanc and pinot noir varieties following an extensive investigation by the Ministry of Primary Industries. It is the first time charges have been brought under the Wine Act, but it is far from New Zealand's first wine scandal. Source, Stuff.

