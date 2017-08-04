Daily Wine News

4/08/2017

Alleged wine fraud by Canterbury wine producer

Charges have been laid against Southern Boundary Wines Limited, former directors Andrew Moore and Scott Berry, and winemaker Rebecca Cope, alleging breaches of the Wine Act and the Crimes Act. The allegations include mislabelling of wine from vintages 2012 and 2013, and the falsification of records. Source, Stuff.

