Hill of Grace is Halliday's ‘wine of the year’

One of Australia’s most famous wines, Henschke Hill of Grace 2012 was awarded the ‘wine of the year’ and ‘best Shiraz’ by the Halliday Wine Companion. The announcement was made earlier this week at the fifth annual Qantas epiQure Awards ceremony — which has become the launch event and awards ceremony for the annual wine publication.

Stephen Henschke, the fifth-generation winemaker, was thrilled with the result. It follows high praise from a number of Australian wine writers since the 2012 vintage was releases in May.

“It is an absolute honour to receive these accolades. Hill of Grace vineyard is a special site. The vineyard is only made up of 4 hectares of shiraz ranging from 70 to over 150 year old vines. The wine really is history in the bottle,” Stephen said.

The vineyard was planted by Nicolaus Stanitzki in 1860 and Stephen's father Cyril produced the first vintage of Hill of Grace in 1958 when those original vines were nearly 100 years old.

“My viticulturist wife Prue has done incredible work in this vineyard, looking after such old vines with organic and biodynamic principles,” Stephen siad. “Her work is already showing huge benefits in soil health and moisture retention for these pre-phylloxera, dry-grown sentinels. Hill of Grace Shiraz is a reflection of the wonderful flavours and balance this site can achieve, and the separate parcels are ‘nursed’ in the winery using very gentle, traditional open-top fermentation techniques.”

Stephen and Prue were delighted to find an additional 38 wines from their portfolio reviewed in the 2018 Halliday Wine Companion.

“It’s fantastic to see Hill of Roses 2010 and Mount Edelstone 2014, wines that have shaped the Henschke story, so high up on the list,” Stephen said.