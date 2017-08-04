Daily Wine News

4/08/2017

Pinot Palooza expands to Singapore

As part of the new wave of wine-loving contemporary tastings, Pinot Palooza has made a name for itself for unique and enjoyable events in capital cities on both sides of the Tasman Sea. Now the Pinot-celebrating festival is set to expand into Asia, having confirmed its first ever Singaporean event for 2018. Source, The Adelaide Review.

