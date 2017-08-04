|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Chinese wine tourism increased 300%
Australian tour operator AAT Kings has reported a huge increase in Chinese bookings for Australian wine tours. Between 2015 and 2016 there was a 300% increase in Chinese bookings for the company's wine tours. The first quarter of 2017 has already seen 231 group bookings, which indicates an end-of-year total even bigger than 2016. Source, Drinks Central.