Chinese wine tourism increased 300%

Australian tour operator AAT Kings has reported a huge increase in Chinese bookings for Australian wine tours. Between 2015 and 2016 there was a 300% increase in Chinese bookings for the company's wine tours. The first quarter of 2017 has already seen 231 group bookings, which indicates an end-of-year total even bigger than 2016. Source, Drinks Central.