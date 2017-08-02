|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Teacher turned winemaker
It’s a family affair at Munari Wines, with Adrian Munari, his wife Deborah and their children Beauregard and India all playing a part in developing the award-winning brand. In 1992 Munari and his family purchased the vineyard near Heathcote and began their new lives as winemakers. And while he has enjoyed every day of life as a winemaker, Munari admitted switching eraser for éraflage has been a tough gig. Source, Shepparton News.