Treasury Wine Estates hits back at negative analysis

Treasury Wine Estates has hit back at ‘negative’ comments by analysts, reaffirming positive and sustainable growth and margin in Asia. The Australian winemaker said it wanted to clarify its outlook in response to Goldman Sach’s downgrading its outlook yesterday on the back of “unrealistic” expectations of the Chinese market, which it said potentially gave rise to “misleading statements”. Source, The Drinks Business.