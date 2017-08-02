|Grapegrower & Winemaker
What’s holding Thailand’s wine back?
Currently plying her trade at Chateau de Cabidos in southwest France, Méo Sakorn-Sériés explains how Thailand offers her a greater opportunity to teach others about winemaking.