The importance of being a locavore

The importance of being a locavore – one who eats locally sourced food – has gathered momentum in recent times. Given far less emphasis is the liquid equivalent: being a locabiber. In Europe, there's a great tradition of locabibing. There are wine regions all over the continent whose output is almost entirely mopped up by locals. In New Zealand, as in most other new world wine countries, it doesn't work that way.