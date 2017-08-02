|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index2/08/2017
The importance of being a locavore
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The importance of being a locavore – one who eats locally sourced food – has gathered momentum in recent times. Given far less emphasis is the liquid equivalent: being a locabiber. In Europe, there's a great tradition of locabibing. There are wine regions all over the continent whose output is almost entirely mopped up by locals. In New Zealand, as in most other new world wine countries, it doesn't work that way.