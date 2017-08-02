Daily Wine News

2/08/2017

Marlborough research centre decision looms

Plans for a multi-million dollar research centre for the Marlborough region could be a game-changer for the local economy - the next step is to find the right location for the facility. New Zealand Winegrowers is mulling over three options for the Research Institute of Viticulture and Oenology, which was given the green light by Government last year.

