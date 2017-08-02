««« return to Daily Wine News index

Entries open for Australia’s dedicated sparkling wine show

The Australian Sparkling Wine Show is now open for entries across six classes. This year, given the surge in interest in Prosecco in Australia and the increasing number of quality expressions being produced here, a new class has been dedicated to the style. The other classes of sparkling are White Wine (natural fermentation), White Wine (traditional method), Rosé, Red, and Sweet & Fruity.

Originally the Marysville Sparkling Wine Festival, the ASWS began as a seed that grew out of the ashes of a community shattered by the February 2009 Black Saturday bushfires. Since its inaugural year in 2010, the ASWS has evolved and expanded and has been held annually except in 2016. In 2013 it officially became the Australian Sparkling Wine Show, highlighting the event’s national significance.

Today original committee members Michael Gelbert, Di Kennedy, Phil Challen are still driving the ASWS, alongside newer committee members from across the Australian sparkling wine industry.

ASWS Committee Chair Nita Hedditch said that the Committee plans to make the 2017 Show the biggest and most influential yet.

“The enthusiasm and support that we receive each year from the Australian Sparkling Wine Community is humbling,” Hedditch said. “This year we’re delighted again have some of the biggest names in Australian sparkling wine on our judging panel – including our Chair, Ian McKenzie, alongside Tony Jordan and Ed Carr as Panel Chairs.

“Not only is sparkling wine a growing category here in Australia, but the elegance, quality and finesse of the sparkling wines being produced in Australia today is something we need to celebrate louder and promote even harder. Our objective at the Australian Sparkling Wine Show is to showcase and provide nationally recognised opportunities and benchmarking for Australia’s sparkling wine producers – and we encourage all producers around the country to embrace this great event.”

Judging in 2017 will be held on 17 October in Marysville, Victoria. And as is tradition, the following evening a tasting and barbeque will be held for the Marysville community in the Show’s hometown. The ASWS trophy and results presentation will take place in Melbourne on 26 October from 1–4pm at Meat Fish Wine in conjunction with a tasting for exhibitors and trade of all wines entered, with invitations to follow.