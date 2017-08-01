|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index2/08/2017
Letter from the vineyards
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Philip White takes a tour of the Vales vineyards, where budburst is looming, locals are dreaming of what variety will be the 'next big thing', and a long-table winery lunch is highly recommended.