««« return to Daily Wine News index

John Gladstones: 2017 Cullen Award for Excellence

Esteemed scientist Dr John Gladstones has been announced as the winner of the 2017 Cullen Award for Excellence. The Award, now in its second year, has been established by the Cullen family to honour the legacy of Dr Kevin and Diana Cullen, who founded Cullen Wines in 1971. Together they worked tirelessly to promote the potential for Margaret River to produce world class wines.

The annual Award is presented to an individual, group or business who contributes in a positive way towards promoting the WA wine industry under the individual banners of quality, integrity or sustainability.

Inaugural 2016 winner, James Halliday AM was again in attendance at this year’s event, as well as his wife Suzanne Halliday, Nola Marino MP, Libby Mettam MLA, Redmond Sweeney President Wine Industry Association of WA, Larry Jorgensen CEO Wine Industry Association of WA, Cath Oates President of Margaret River Wines Association, food critic Rob Broadfield and many esteemed representatives from WA wineries and wine lovers.

Vanya Cullen presented the 2017 Award to Dr John Gladstones who was the guest of honour along with his daughter Helen Gladstones. He accepted to a standing ovation from the guests.

Dr Gladstones was instrumental in identifying the Margaret River region as having ideal climactic and soil conditions for producing grapes in the mid 60s. Now 50 years later, the Cullen Award for Excellence recognises the outstanding contribution made by Dr Gladstones and his continued interest and devotion to the wine industry.

The Cullen Award for Excellence is supported by Wine Industry Association of WA, Margaret River Wines Association, Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, The WA Wine Press Club (Est 1976) and Cabin Fever Festival.