Jim Chatto takes the top job for two wineries

In an unprecedented move, Chatto will oversee the portfolios of both Kreglinger Wine Estates and McWilliam’s Wines Group where he will bring his 25 years of winemaking experience to provide stylistic direction, blending and strategic guidance. He will offer his extensive skill set working across major Australian wine regions and his beloved Tasmania to become an integral part of developing and mentoring winemakers from both companies to deliver wines of great regional quality and integrity.

Chatto will oversee the entire portfolio of Kreglinger Wine Estates; Norfolk Rise from South Australia and the Tasmanian portfolio of Ninth Island, Pipers Brook and Kreglinger Vintage Sparkling. He will also continue to be involved with, and oversee the McWilliam’s Wines Group portfolio including working closely with the team at Mount Pleasant and developing the McWilliam’s premium collections.

Tasmania has always been a long term love affair for Chatto as has Pinot Noir, which has made the opportunity to evolve his current role a logical step.

“Pinot is my wine passion, it’s what I have chosen to specialise in, and what better place than Tasmania,” Chatto said.

“When I first came to make wine in Tasmania in 1998, Pipers Brook was the undisputed leader for innovation and quality. In the 19 years since, the industry has really grown up. With so many exciting new producers, and people, pushing the envelope, it’s such a great dynamic today. Tasmanian wine needs its best known wine brands to be a national and international success. My goal at Pipers Brook is just that.”

John Hosken, Kreglinger Wine Estates chief executive officer, said Chatto’s appointment “heralds an exciting new era for Kreglinger Wine Estates, one which Jim both recognises and complements with his ability, experience and enthusiasm”.

McWilliam’s Wines Group embraces Jim’s passion for his now local Tasmania and are thrilled to have him continuing to work within their winemaking teams who have flourished under his tutelage.

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group chief executive officer said Chatto had been “a fantastic asset to our company since his appointment as chief winemaker in 2013 and has been instrumental in elevating our wines for both the Mount Pleasant and McWilliam’s premium portfolios”.

“We are thrilled to offer Jim all the opportunities to continue to develop his passion for both Kreglinger Wine Estates and his own label Chatto Wines in Tasmania while continuing to bring his next level winemaking skill to our company.”

Chatto said the modern thinking and flexibility at both Kreglinger and McWilliam’s would allow him to “do what I do best”.

Chatto is a Len Evans Tutorial Scholar and senior wine show judge with more than 20 years of experience across both regional and capital city shows. He is also the current Chairman of Judges of the National Wine Show of Australia. In 2009 Jim was named Hunter Valley Winemaker of the Year, and in 2010 was a Gourmet Traveller Winemaker of the Year finalist. He currently resides in Tasmania with his wife Daisy and their two children.