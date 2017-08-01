|Grapegrower & Winemaker
More women judging than ever before
More women than ever are involved in tasting the best wine in the country at this year's New World Wine Awards, with five female judges among the 16-strong panel. Australia's first female master of wine and senior winemaker at Helen & Joey Estate, Meg Brodtmann says it's great to see more women involved. Source, Stuff.