1/08/2017
Flametree leading the way
WA produces 2-3 per cent of Australia’s chardonnay and, 10 to 15 years ago, dominated the lists of best wine at each price point. Despite the increasing number of exceptional wines now emanating from the eastern states The West is once again taking centre stage in the country’s leading masked chardonnay tastings. Source, Community News Group.