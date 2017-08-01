|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Future is in China's hands
The future for Australian wine exports lies within the Chinese market, according to Rabobank’s research, food and agricultural general manager Tim Hunt. Speaking at the SA Wine Grape Growers Summit in Tanunda on Friday, Mr Hunt said 22 per cent of Australia’s wine exports went to the Chinese market. Source, The Barossa Herald.