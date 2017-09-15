««« return to Daily Wine News index

SIMEI. Seminars and Workshops

Innovation and sustainability: these are the key themes of the extensive programme of events to be held during the 27th edition of SIMEI. The leading international biennial trade fair for wine and bottling technology that has been organised by the Unione Italiana Vini since 1963 is due to take place from 11 to 15 September 2017 for the first time in Munich, in a strategic partnership with Drinktec, the leading international trade fair for liquid food and beverages.

SIMEI has run for 50 years and is an informative international showcase of machinery, equipment, products and solutions for production, bottling and packaging in the wine industry. It also helps trade professionals to stay up to date on industry information and training.

The events on the programme are the result of international discussion among companies, suppliers and research institutes on sustainable production in winemaking and bottling. The purpose of these events is to look in depth at the role of technological innovation, in support of production guarantees and environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Themes. The sessions on the programme focus on three macro-themes.

1. " how to measure sustainability brought by technological innovation in primary packaging”, where the theme of sustainability focuses on the design processes of the entire life cycle of packaging and closures.

2. "Innovation and Sustainability in labelling for the protection of Producers and Consumers" to analyse the topic of labels, the main marketing tool that producers have to interact with consumers and the only valid communication support for authorities to supply all the information that consumers need to make a conscious choice.

3. "System sustainability, experience of territorial clusters and the European Union" that will address the impact of social and economic environmental sustainability on territories, with examples of projects promoted by national and international bodies that have made sustainability their driving force.

Discussions and technical workshops are planned around each theme, featuring important national and international bodies, including the CEEV (Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins), the CERVIM (Centre for the Research, Study, Protection, Coordination and Promotion of Mountain Viticulture), the Stazione Sperimentale del Vetro (glass experimentation centre), the European Sugar Confederation and Spirits Valley.

Format. The Unione Italiana Vini proposes an innovative and interactive format involving many players from the scientific community and industry experts engaged in the development of the wine world. Internationally renowned personalities, academics, wineries (the "buyers") and "technology providers" (the exhibitors) will alternate on the stage addressing the themes at hand in a constructive, critical and proactive way.

How to participate. The seminars, all in English, will take place from 11 to 14 September, in sessions of 1 or 2 hours. Visitors may access the areas free of charge and use the facilities related to the various workshops. At the end of each session, it will be possible to look in more depth at the themes with the speakers themselves in the areas adjacent to the rooms or at the stands.

Where. All the events will be hosted in the two Conference Rooms located in Halls C2 and C3. The areas use OST (Open Space Technology) and are therefore set up with audio-video equipment, video projector and technical assistance.

Registration. Each room has a limited number of 100 seats. Those interested may register at www.simei.it/eventi.

The awards ceremony for the winners of the “Innovation Challenge”, set up by the Unione Italiana Vini to acknowledge innovation in the wine and bottling sectors, will also take place during Simei (Tuesday 12 September at 5 p.m. in Hall C2).

SIMEI@drinktec:

11–15 September 2017

Munich (Germany)

Messe München – Munich Exhibition Centre

Halls C2 and C3