1/08/2017
China's wine import growth is slowing
China has seen a slowdown in wine imports in the first half of 2017, and there are signs of higher demand for French and Australian wines at lower prices, show newly released Chinese customs figures. Fluctuating trends suggests there is a lag between imports and retail sales in the Chinese market, said trade professionals. Source, Decanter China.