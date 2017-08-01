|Grapegrower & Winemaker
TWE stocks priced to sell
Goldman Sachs has cut Australia's Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AU) to sell from neutral on concerns shares in the wine maker and exporter have priced in unrealistic volume growth. Goldman Sachs says the shares in the number one importer of wine into China may have got ahead of itself. Source, Barrons.