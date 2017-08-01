««« return to Daily Wine News index

UPS to ship wine around the world

UPS is expanding its ability to ship alcohol, wine and beer to consumers around the world. Using one of the UPS Express™ or Standard ®[1] shipping services, wine connoisseurs can have their favourite cases of wine shipped directly from the vineyards to their home.

According to the 2017 VINEXPO/IWSR Global Study 2015–2020, wine imports to China are expect to grow nearly 80% between 2016 and 2020. This is part of an overall expected import growth of nearly 13% for the entire Asia-Pacific region. With Italy, France and Spain accounting for 50% of global wine production, rising consumption in markets outside of Europe provides an opportunity for continued growth as wine consumption falls in Europe.[2]

“Our priority is to ensure that our customers, whether they are consumers, small producers, or expert wine shop managers, can get their wine where and when they want and with the assurance that their shipment is guaranteed by the quality of UPS’s service,” said Nando Cesarone, President, UPS Europe.

UPS provides a direct to consumer wine shipping export service from select countries in the European Union to China, South Korea and Japan, and now also to Canada, the Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, India, Macau, South Africa, Switzerland, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. The business to consumer service adds to the already existing business to business shipping service, both palletized and non-palletized, which has global coverage.

Consumers shipping within the European Union can also take advantage of UPS’s wine shipping services. Now, they can send home that new favourite wine they discovered on holiday with peace of mind.

For all destinations, UPS provides certified and safe packaging specifically designed for the transport of wine bottles (up to 12 bottles per box for still wines and up to 6 bottles for sparkling wines) that can be ordered through UPS call centres.

Customers shipping from France and Italy can also benefit from the Customised Declared Value for Wine program. Offered by UPS Capital, customers using pre-approved packaging, can count on bundled shipping and protection up to €500. If the shipment is valued higher, customers can purchase additional protection up to the full retail cost. Customers can rest assured that their wine will arrive to the intended destination safely. And, if for some reason the wine is damaged during shipment, they will be reimbursed for the value of the wine and the transportation expenses.

It is the shipper's responsibility to know and comply with all applicable international laws and regulations.

Wine Shipments Can Be Delivered to the Following Countries NON-EU DESTINATIONS* EUROPEAN UNION DESTINATIONS Argentina Monaco Austria*** Greece Romania New Zealand Belgium Hungary Slovakia*** Canada** Norway Bulgaria Ireland*** Slovenia China Philippines Croatia*** Italy Spain*** Dominican Republic Singapore Cyprus Latvia*** Sweden Hong Kong South Africa Czech Republic*** Lithuania*** United Kingdom India** South Korea Denmark Luxembourg Japan Switzerland Estonia*** Malta Liechtenstein Taiwan Finland Netherlands Macau Thailand France Poland*** Mexico Germany*** Portugal

*Imports only from the listed non-EU countries and select EU countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, UK)

**Some areas are restricted

***Direct-to-consumer wine imports permitted only from other EU countries