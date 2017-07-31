««« return to Daily Wine News index

Tourism academic researches WA wine

Professor Sam Huang, an internationally renowned tourism academic, is doing preliminary research on how Margaret River food and wine should be a major focus for WA to increase Chinese tourism. Sam Huang says that by 2025, 220 million middle-class Chinese a year will be looking for unique tourism experiences and they should be looking no further than WA’s south-west. Source, The West Australian.