31/07/2017
Tourism academic researches WA wine
Professor Sam Huang, an internationally renowned tourism academic, is doing preliminary research on how Margaret River food and wine should be a major focus for WA to increase Chinese tourism. Sam Huang says that by 2025, 220 million middle-class Chinese a year will be looking for unique tourism experiences and they should be looking no further than WA’s south-west. Source, The West Australian.