31/07/2017
Barbara Blanke wins WS service award
Barbara Banke, who helped her late husband Jess Jackson build a wine empire on the success of Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay and has led it to new heights since his passing, is the recipient of Wine Spectator's Distinguished Service Award for 2017. Source, Wine Spectator.