31/07/2017
French museum acknowledges Georgian wine
France's Cite de Vin museum will toast Georgia's 9,000-year history as the global birthplace of wine-making in a new exhibition from Monday. The wine history museum in the southwestern city of Bordeaux - dubbed "adult Disneyland" when it opened last year - will showcase 125 objects from the Black Sea nation dating back as far as the Neolithic era. Source, The Local.