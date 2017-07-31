Daily Wine News

31/07/2017

French museum acknowledges Georgian wine

France's Cite de Vin museum will toast Georgia's 9,000-year history as the global birthplace of wine-making in a new exhibition from Monday. The wine history museum in the southwestern city of Bordeaux - dubbed "adult Disneyland" when it opened last year - will showcase 125 objects from the Black Sea nation dating back as far as the Neolithic era. Source, The Local.

