31/07/2017
Gundlach sues Cali wine merchant over Bordeaux
Jeffrey Gundlach, one of the world's best-known bond investors, has sued a California wine merchant he said sold him several dozen bottles of fake wine, including Bordeaux that experts consider among the greatest wines ever made. Source, Reuters.