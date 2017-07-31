|Grapegrower & Winemaker
31/07/2017
Does a cork pop make wine seem better?
‘The Grand Cork Experiment’ was launched last night in London to find out whether the pop of a cork really does affect our perception of wine quality. A space in London's Soho was transformed into a laboratory to test whether the pop of a cork had a more positive impact on the wine tasting experience than the click of a screwcap. Source, The Drinks Business.