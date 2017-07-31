Daily Wine News

Study finds wine reduces diabetes risk

Consuming alcohol three or four days a week was associated with a reduced risk of developing diabetes – a 27% reduction in men and a 32% reduction in women – compared with abstaining, scientists found. Wine was considered particularly beneficial, probably because it has chemical compounds that improve blood sugar balance, researchers in Denmark found. Source, The Guardian.

