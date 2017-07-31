««« return to Daily Wine News index

Decanter NZ Sauv Blanc panel tasting

If you enjoy diversity it’s worth trying the lusher wines of Hawke’s Bay and the Wairarapa, and the sleeker, tangier wines from Nelson, Waipara and Central Otago. Anyone claiming New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is boring simply needs to taste a wider range of wines. Source, Decanter China.