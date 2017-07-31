|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index31/07/2017
Decanter NZ Sauv Blanc panel tasting
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
If you enjoy diversity it’s worth trying the lusher wines of Hawke’s Bay and the Wairarapa, and the sleeker, tangier wines from Nelson, Waipara and Central Otago. Anyone claiming New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is boring simply needs to taste a wider range of wines. Source, Decanter China.