31/07/2017
NZ's first urban winery
The Urban Winery by winemaker Tony Bish is projected to open in September. The venue is being developed in the Art Deco-inspired old National Tobacco Company building in Ahuriri. Once licensing comes through, Bish hopes to offer food, live music and lounge/tasting areas. Source, The New Zealand Herald.