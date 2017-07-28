|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index28/07/2017
Quattro wine group prepping for summer
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Quattro wine group are ready to tap in to the burgeoning wave of summer Rose drinking. The company, which was started by four Sydney-based wine enthusiasts, imports crisp, lighter style Rose with an exclusive partnership between two French vineyards: Domaine les Toulons and Domaine Tropez. Source, The AU Review.