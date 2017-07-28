|Grapegrower & Winemaker
A $35m winery resort for Mickleham
A $35 million resort featuring accommodation, a restaurant, winery, day spa and brewery is set to open in Mickleham next year. General manager Gerald Ackroyd said around 11 hectares of vines had already been planted, with the first batch of wines expected in two-three years. Source, Star Weekly.