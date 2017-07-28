|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Havelock North wine gains 'legend' status
The Coleraine '98 has been dubbed a "Wine Legend" in the latest edition of Britain's top wine magazine, Decanter - the only New Zealand wine to ever receive that title and effectively placing it among the greatest wines of all time. Source, The New Zealand Herald.