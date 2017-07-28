|Grapegrower & Winemaker
28/07/2017
Endeavour Drinks group to develop selection app
A Perth tech company has joined with Woolworths' Endeavour Drinks Group to create an app to improve online consumer experiences (e.g. select a wine pairing). ASX-listed OpenDNA will create and power the app, generating revenue through app development and ongoing usage fees. Source, Drinks Central.