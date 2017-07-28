|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Slavonian wine stories
Is wine the medium that will bring Slavonia, often neglected and pushed aside, out of resignation and to the position it deserves? Stories of Slavonian wines and winemakers are more common, and tourists are more readily exploring this lovely lowland area. Source, Total Croatia News.