The logic behind wine pricing

What causes prices to be the way they are? Basic economics would dictate a limited supply of product would be the first to cause a price elevation, but expert opinions also have an elevating effect. In 2010, world wineries produced 26.38 billion liters, but the world only consumed 23.21 billion litres in the same year. What happens to the surplus? Source, The Globe.