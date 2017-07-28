|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Police raid finds thousands in suspect stolen wine
On Thursday 20 July, officers from Serious and Organised Crime Unit of the Kent Police raided two warehouses – one in Goudhurst Road, Horsmonden, the other in nearby Tibbs Court Lane, Brenchley. They found a large amount of allegedly stolen goods – thousands of bottles of wine, along with flat screen TVs, marble tiles and air conditioning units. Source, Decanter.