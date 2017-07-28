««« return to Daily Wine News index

Police raid finds thousands in suspect stolen wine

On Thursday 20 July, officers from Serious and Organised Crime Unit of the Kent Police raided two warehouses – one in Goudhurst Road, Horsmonden, the other in nearby Tibbs Court Lane, Brenchley. They found a large amount of allegedly stolen goods – thousands of bottles of wine, along with flat screen TVs, marble tiles and air conditioning units. Source, Decanter.